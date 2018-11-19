University of Alabama beats Auburn University in Iron Bowl food drive

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Iron Bowl game between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers is not until Saturday, Nov. 24, but the Crimson Tide already has one win over the Tigers under their belt this year.
The University of Alabama is the victor in the annual food drive competition between the two schools.
Crimson Tide volunteers collected roughly 50,000 more pounds of food than their cross-state rival.
Collectively, the figure is 565,000 pounds of food, which will go out to food banks in their respective towns.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.