1 Year ago today: Body found in trunk of car, Investigation remains open

HURTSBORO, AL(WTVM) - Exactly one year ago the Russell County Sheriff’s Office discovered a body in the trunk of a car near Hurtsboro Alabam.
32-year-old Shawn Dorn of Tuskegee was murdered in his silver 2003 Lincoln Towncar in 2017.
Police say the car looked like someone attempted to drive it away from the resident's yard but instead ran into a ditch and fled the scene.
It was reported that the day before his death, Dorn was going to the Tuskegee Courthouse to get the registration for that car.
At one time police were offering a reward of $5000 for any helpful information.
The investigation remains open a year later and anyone with any related information is asked to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.