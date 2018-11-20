Columbus native, NFL player donates 100 turkeys to families in the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An NFL player gave back to city of Columbus for Thanksgiving.
Isaiah Crowell, former Carver High School student, Columbus native, and current New York Jets running back, teamed up with South Columbus United Methodist Church to feed 100 local families.
Crowell donated 100 turkeys and collard greens, along with donations by church members to create a Thanksgiving meal.
Crowell’s mother says it’s always her son’s vision to give back.
“It’s a blessing to actually be a blessing. To know somebody is getting their turkeys, greens, hams, and cake mix, to make their Thanksgiving awesome--- that’s a humbled blessing,” says Debbie Crowell, Isaiah Crowell’s mother.
Crowell is currently in New York for football practice. He is a member of South Columbus United Methodist Church.
