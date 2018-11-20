CSU to reopen LeNoir Hall with ribbon cutting ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University is unveiling their expansions and renovations to LeNoir Hall’s science labs.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Construction on the 22,000 square foot facility began in July 2017.
State funding gave the project $13.3 million, while private donors added about $2 million in funds.
The building’s addition adds six new state-of-the-art science teachings labs, two student meeting areas, three student study areas, renovation of existing labs and top-notch equipment.
“The renovated facilities and labs in LeNoir Hall will enable our faculty and students to reach new heights in their research and education,” said CSU Provost Deborah Bordelon. “We now have first-class labs and classrooms that will provide the environment for innovative research that will have a positive impact on our state, region, and beyond. The support we have received to build these facilities is truly an investment in the present as well as future generations of students and faculty.”
Classes will begin in the new facility in January 2019.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.