Davis Broadcasting in Columbus hosts 13th annual Turkey giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus held its 13th annual Turkey giveaway on Tuesday.
Turkeys were given out at locations throughout the Chattahoochee Valley, including Chuck Roberts Activities Center in Phenix City, and Columbus recreations centers Shirley B. Winston, Frank Chester, and Fluellen.
"It's our annual Turkey Giveaway and we enjoy this. We enjoy giving back. It's the season of giving. So, we enjoy giving back to our community. That's what it's all about. We link together with partners in the community and with our sponsors and with everybody that works together to bless those who are in need. We have seen some folks in need today," said Michael Soul with Davis Broadcasting.
The turkey giveaway was sponsored by the following:
- Overflo Barbershop
- Edge Church
- Metro By T-Mobile
- Caresource
- Walmart on Victory Drive
- Dr. Tamara Huff-Orthopedic Surgeon
- Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home
- 1-800-WE-TREAT
