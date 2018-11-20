Morning Clouds Before Chilly Afternoon Sunshine

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Clouds and light rain showers across the Valley this morning will give way to another dose of chilly sunshine by the afternoon as the incoming cold front pushes drier air into the Southeast. Temperatures will fall quickly once sun sets, putting us back in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday morning.
If you’re traveling anywhere around the Deep South tomorrow, weather looks quiet, cool, and dry with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s in our neck of the woods. Expect a few more clouds on Thanksgiving, but significant rain chances don’t return to the forecast until Friday night, when another low pressure system moves toward the East Coast. If you’re concerned about your Black Friday shopping plans getting rained out, as of right now it looks like any rain will hold off until the evening hours, so embrace those doorbuster deals!
Weather looks damp through the weekend, though maybe a touch warmer Saturday and Sunday as a warm front lifts in from the Gulf. Past Monday, any lingering rain clears out and once again temperatures turn even colder with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for early next week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.