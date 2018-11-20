Morning Clouds Before Chilly Afternoon Sunshine

If you’re traveling anywhere around the Deep South tomorrow, weather looks quiet, cool, and dry with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s in our neck of the woods. Expect a few more clouds on Thanksgiving, but significant rain chances don’t return to the forecast until Friday night, when another low pressure system moves toward the East Coast. If you’re concerned about your Black Friday shopping plans getting rained out, as of right now it looks like any rain will hold off until the evening hours, so embrace those doorbuster deals!