Thanksgiving Looking Cool!

A cold front moved through the area this morning, and the clouds are quickly moving out. Much colder tonight with mid-30′s widespread by tomorrow morning. Bright sunshine on Wednesday will warm us up nicely to around 60F. Thanksgiving will be very similar temperature-wise with highs topping out around 60F once again, except that there will be a few more clouds. Going to be chilly for those going Black Friday Shopping, so definitely bundle up. Rain is expected on Friday night into Saturday morning as low pressure passes to our south. Should dry out for Saturday evening and Sunday morning, before another system brings another chance of rain on Sunday night. After that, a blast of arctic air will bring much colder weather for next week. Freezes are very possible. Stay tuned!