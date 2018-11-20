Troup Co. inmate escapes work detail, taken back into custody

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A Troup County inmate escaped from his work detail before being taken back into custody a short time later.
In a Facebook post, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kadeem Mitchell ran from his work detail.
He was reportedly last seen at approximately 12:44 p.m. in the area of Gray Hill School Rd.
In a separate Facebook post timestamped 1:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported Mitchell had been taken back into custody.
