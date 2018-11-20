United Way raises more than $500K in Synovus fundraising campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Team members at Synovus in Columbus and East Alabama worked together to raise money in the name of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
They set a lofty a goal of $530,000 and were able to not only meet, but exceed the goal during the “United We Win” campaign.
When the campaign reached its end on Nov. 9, the team raised a total of $547,000.
Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling and Synovus Market Executive Heath Schondelmayer presented the check to United Way President and CEO Scott Ferguson and United Way Vice President for Resource Development Becky Fletcher.
