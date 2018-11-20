13-year-old arrested in murder of pizza delivery driver

Lester McGee, 28
By KSLA Digital Team | November 20, 2018 at 2:23 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 5:24 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police have taken a 13-year-old, into custody in connection with the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver earlier this month. The Violent Crimes Investigators released surveillance images asking the public for their help to identify the two suspects.

The victim, Lester McGee, 28, had just started his new job with Domino’s two days prior to his murder.

The teen, who remains unidentified, surrendered himself in to Shreveport police. He was accompanied by his mother. After being interviewed by authorities, he was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second degree murder.

KSLA News 12′s Lauren Frederick spoke with McGee’s mother, who described her son as a “...loving, quiet, shy, thoughtful person...” The young father of three was remembered by this family at a “Stop the Violence” rally at the Woodlawn Terrace apartments, where McGee was killed.

