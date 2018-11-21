AL veterans start 150 mile ruck march to spread message about suicide prevention

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Shocking statistics are motivating veterans in East Alabama to help their fellow former and active duty members.
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs says suicide is an issue among veterans that doctors are trying to fix.
Veterans from Auburn University and the University of Alabama are setting out on a 150 mile ruck march to raise awareness for the 22 veterans lost per day to suicide.
On their over 100 mile journey, they will carry 22-pound packs for the 20 veterans and 2 active duty military members that statistics say take their own lives on a daily basis.
Numbing numbers are recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
A 2018 study found the suicide numbers among veterans are growing. The VA says the numbers are rising the fastest among veterans who don’t get treatment.
”The VA has resources for everything. They’ve got hotlines. All you’ve got to do is go there," says Kody Pemberton, president of the University of Alabama Veterans Association.
On the VA website, veterans can find a crisis hotline along with resources to deal with suicide prevention.
While the VA tackles the issue nationally, veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University are starting a ruck march in hopes someone will stop and ask about the message they want to share and better educate people.
“Educate them on how they can help a veteran in need. Send them in right direction. Maybe it’s that one guy who needs that one step of direction," says Pemberton.
This 150 mile journey is expected to end Saturday in Tuscaloosa just hours before kickoff of the Iron Bowl.
“It’s going to be tough physically, emotionally, and mentally. We’ve been through the struggles and there are currently veterans going through struggles. We just want to get out and preach it’s okay to ask questions, that it’s okay to tell someone you’re struggling," says Daniel Robinson, an Auburn Veterans Association member,
Donations are also being made to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, Alabama.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.