Budgeting for Black Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Shopping for Black Friday deals and steals can get pretty intense, but there are ways to make things easier on your pockets this year.
There are just three simple steps for you to follow:
- Make a list
- Check it twice
- Set a budget
According to the National Retail Federation, you can ensure you have a smooth Black Friday experience, it is important to set financial expectations and research items in advance.
Separate your spending into two categories, one for gifts and another for household purchases, can be helpful.
Getting to know all the discounts and Black Friday promotions ahead of time and compare those deals to other retailers.
For a list of times stores in Columbus will be opening on Black Friday, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.