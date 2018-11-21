Chilly Travel Day Ahead

By Black Friday, sunny skies take a backseat as more clouds move in ahead of evening rain chances. As of right now, it looks like any showers will hold off until late in the day, so as long as you bundle up for any early bird shopping, you can save the rain gear for later in the day. A developing low pressure system will bring our first round of weekend rain Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, then weather turns briefly quiet again before our next rainmaker moves in late Sunday into early Monday morning.