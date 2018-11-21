Chilly Travel Day Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The busiest travel day of the year off to a crisp and chilly start across the Valley this morning with everyone waking up in the 30s! But don’t let the cold alarm you—plenty of sunshine in the forecast for today and Thanksgiving with highs topping out right around 60.
By Black Friday, sunny skies take a backseat as more clouds move in ahead of evening rain chances. As of right now, it looks like any showers will hold off until late in the day, so as long as you bundle up for any early bird shopping, you can save the rain gear for later in the day. A developing low pressure system will bring our first round of weekend rain Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, then weather turns briefly quiet again before our next rainmaker moves in late Sunday into early Monday morning.
Though temperatures will stay on the cool side in the coming days, an even more potent Arctic blast arrives after Monday’s dose of morning showers, dropping us into freezing territory potentially as early as next Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We’ll keep you updated, but in the meantime, safe travels for the holidays!
