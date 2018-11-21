City of Phenix City shutting down landfill as it nears capacity

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City landfill is reaching its limit and is shutting down.
The city’s Construction and Demolition landfill is located at 44 Landfill Rd.
The City Council has placed a moratorium on disposing of anything in the landfill both by the public and agencies. This means that no debris may be disposed of in the Construction and Demolition landfill.
The city also says that they are working to permit and construct a new landfill as they know this may be an inconvenience to residents.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.