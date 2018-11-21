Columbus firefighters put out duplex fire on 23rd St. overnight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS were called out overnight to battle a fire at a duplex.
The fire took place at 6th Ave. and 23rd St. in Columbus.
Firefighters received the call to the fully engulfed home at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Four people were able to safely escape the duplex.
According to Fire Captain Daniel Macon, seven units with a total crew of 25 were called to the scene.
The Red Cross has stepped in to help house the now displaced families until they can find other living conditions.
The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.
