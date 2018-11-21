Eufaula police searching for owner of drugs, promises to take their picture

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department has located a bag with drugs inside and now they need to locate its owner.
A black Atlanta Falcons-branded bag with three bags of marijuana inside was turned in to them by a resident.
With their tongue planted in their cheek, the department is asking that if the person who “inadvertently dropped [their] property” would come to the police station with some personal identification and describe where they left it, they can receive their property.
They also say that they will gladly take your photograph and have a meal with you in an exclusive dining area.
If this is your property, or you know whose it is, you can contact EPD at (334) 687-1200.
