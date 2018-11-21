Family and friends welcome Ft. Benning soldiers back home from deployment

FT. BENNING, GA (WTVM) - More soldiers returned to home to Fort Benning Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.
Soldiers serving the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) have been deployed since March 2018 and were part of the first SFAB on a combat deployment.
The soldiers were greeted by family and friends.
The sister of a returning solder was very anxious for her sister’s return.
"It's been six months, so I'm super super excited to see her. I’ve been through this deployment with her, so I feel like I was deployed with the guys. So, I'm just ready for them to come home," said Comillia Ward.
There was also a tribute to two fallen soldiers who died during the tour.
