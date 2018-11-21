Fort Benning is serving meals to soldiers, veterans and their families for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus is home to thousands of soldiers and veterans and Fort Benning steps in every year making sure everyone feels the love during Thanksgiving.
Each year, the dining facilities on Fort Benning serves more than 10,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals to soldiers, veterans and their family members.
Soldiers, retirees, and family members have the opportunity to enjoy traditional meals in any of the 12 dining facilities, making sure everyone is full of turkey.
Between today and Thanksgiving Day, the facilities are prepared with more 7,000 pounds of turkey to 6,000 pies, both pumpkin and pecan.
The holiday meal price is $9 for all non-meal card holders.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.