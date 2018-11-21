Health with Dr. Paula: Diabetes Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As people tend to overeat during the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, November is the perfect time to remind people about the risks of diabetes.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says the key to keeping the risks of diabetes to a minimum during the holidays is planning ahead.
Many times, a person may choose not to eat ahead of Thanksgiving in an effort to “save their appetite.” This, though, is what sets them up for overeating.
Dr. Paula says you should eat a healthy snack ahead of time to curb your appetite.
Make sure you’re also choosing skinless turkey without the gravy and ham without the honey glaze.
You may also want to make sure you limit the extra sugars that are in beverages, like sweet tea and lemonade.
She also says the diabetics should take their medication and not pass.
