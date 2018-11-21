Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular returns to Columbus early

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Christmas light show in Columbus will launch one day early this year.
The Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular will start Wednesday at 6 p.m. The light show features more than 200,000 Christmas lights dancing in sync to holiday music.
This display is handmade by Jerry Ludy and family. It’s free but they do accept donations for the Georgia Make A Wish Foundation. More than $21,000 for the foundation last year.
The show is located at 5784 Ironstone Drive and runs from 6 p.m. to p.m. nightly and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through New Year’s Eve.
