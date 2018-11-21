Missing Columbus man dies from ‘self-inflicted gunshot,’ sheriff says

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - New details have been released following a stunning discovery for investigators in Russell County.
After months of searching Columbus, 50-year-old Sam Hewitt’s body was found.
“A truck was located down in the Cottonton area of Russell County," said Sheriff Heath Taylor.
Taylor said the 2016 black GMC Sierra pick-up truck Hewitt was last seen driving was located Sunday by a family friend on family owned hunting property in Russell County.
“It was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head," said Taylor.
Sam Hewitt Sr. stood beside the sheriff as he unraveled details of the six-month search for the once missing 50-year-old man.
Hewitt was last seen in May making a purchase at the CVS on Macon Road, then stopping at a local bank at Cross Country Plaza.
The Russell County sheriff says Hewitt’s weapon was found laying in his lap and the key in the ignition turned to the on position.
“The body was somewhat decayed being there a long period of time," explained Taylor.
Taylor said the truck doors were locked and the clothes Hewitt was last seen wearing were inside the vehicle along with a wallet containing Hewitt’s identification cards.
The sheriff says his office along with the Hewitt family believe despite all test results from the scene not returned yet, they have located Hewitt.
“They didn’t want to keep dragging it out waiting for dental records to come back. They feel the same way I do and we know that is Sam in the truck," said Taylor.
No foul play is suspected in this case. Funeral services have been made as of now. The sheriff says he expects toxicology and other tests to be finished in the coming days.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.