Thanksgiving cooking causes more fires every year than literally anything else

(RNN) - Cooking may be the leading cause of home fires year-round, but on Thanksgiving Day, the chances of a fire increase nearly 250 percent, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Fire officials say Thanksgiving is the leading day for reported home fires, and cooking is the No. 1 cause of these fires, particularly when the food is unattended.
“Thanksgiving is a festive but hectic holiday, where people are often preparing several dishes at once. They’re also entertaining friends and family with lots of other potential distractions. These factors all contribute to the increased likelihood of home cooking fires,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy.
Almost half of Thanksgiving Day fires occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when people are likely preparing their Thanksgiving meals, the U.S. Fire Administration reports.
Officials encourage cooks to be watchful and attentive in the kitchen while preparing food.
“Knowing where potential cooking hazards exist and taking basic precautions to prevent them can go a long way toward ensuring a fire-safe holiday,” Carli said.
NFPA offers the following tips for cooking safely this year:
- Don’t leave food cooking on the stove or in the oven unattended.
- Use a timer to keep track of cooking times.
- Keep items that can catch fire, like oven mitts, clothing, food wrappers and towels, far away from heat sources and, if possible, the cooking area.
- Make sure children stay at least 3 feet away from cooking areas and dishes of hot food.
- Avoid cooking if you’re drinking alcohol or feeling tired.
Strangely enough, there is one potential benefit to having a fire on Thanksgiving: homeowners are more likely to notice the flames before they spread.
More than 75 percent of Thanksgiving Day fires never spread beyond their point of origin, the USFA reports, and the average losses in terms of deaths and property damage are often less from these fires than they would be otherwise.
Each year from 2014 to 2016, about 2,400 fires were reported on Thanksgiving, according to the USFA. These fires caused an estimated 5 deaths, 25 injuries and $19 million in property loss.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.