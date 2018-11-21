Unsettled Weather Expected After Thanksgiving

Weather for Thanksgiving is looking fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs right at around 60F...Can’t complain about that! Unfortunately, it won’t last. Two separate disturbances will bring rain to the Valley on Friday night, with a brief break in the rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, with rain chances going back up Sunday night. Not going to be a big deal, but may mess up plans Friday night and or Sunday night. Temps are trending upward for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Significantly colder weather is expected next week, with highs in the 40′s and 50′s, with at least one or two nights at or below freezing. Get ready, because winter is coming!