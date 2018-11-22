The Big Gobble helping feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of volunteers dedicating their time to pack and hand-deliver warm Thanksgiving meals giving back to the community.
“This has become a family tradition for some families,” said The Big Gobble organizer Pat Frey.
They call it The Big Gobble because hundreds of volunteers lining up to cook, pack, and drive more than 1,300 hot meals to families in need.
Operation Turkey is partnering with Feeding the Valley to make an impact in the community this Thanksgiving.
“Last year, we were looking for a venue to cook the meals, we had a relationship with Operation Turkey, which is a national organization, and Feeding the Valley stepped up and let us use their kitchen and as soon as the process was over and said, ‘Hey, we want to do something bigger and better next year,’” said Frey.
These organizations and volunteers have been preparing for this big day of giving back for weeks and they say nothing is more rewarding.
“It feels amazing to do for others," says volunteer Minerva Danielson. "It’s just the instant gratification that I was able to come here and know that I’m able to give and feed someone and know that someone isn’t going to go hungry today.”
“The family of seven who can’t afford to make a true Thanksgiving meal, we help provide that so they have the opportunity to get around the table and bond with one another and then we do go out to those senior living facilities, we are the only person they may see that day,” said Ashley Woitena, another of The Big Gobble’s organizer.
Today, more than 500 families will have smiles on their faces having a happy Thanksgiving.
