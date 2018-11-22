Drivers, transportation companies experience travel delays ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With the holiday season comes holiday traffic. A number of local drivers and travel companies say they’ve been very busy this week.
There have even been delays at Groome Transportation in Columbus.
There are many traveling from Groome for the first time to visit family and friends, and others preparing to leave. For those at Groome, they say it’s been busy earlier in the day, but as days go forward, they’ve seen it calm down a bit. Some of those travelers say it’s not been too bad while others say it’s the worst part of the holiday.
“We’re overbooked with flights, so she had a little bit of a delay. Then, she gone to Atlanta and then groomed got backed up. But I think overall, it’s not been that bad,” says Jennifer Wellborn, who has family traveling.
“Everybody is on the road so it’s going to be a little slow. You just have to be patient. Other than that, it’s pretty good,” adds Carl Paschall who is traveling from Atlanta.
They say it’s not all bad. Gas prices are reported at their lowest in more than a decade during this traveling period. Air travel is also busy, according to an American Airlines report that says Wednesday is the second busiest day to fly with 2.93 million passengers the day before Thanksgiving.
