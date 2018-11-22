Happy Thanksgiving

Black Friday looks to start off cold and dry, so bundle up before you head out to go shopping, especially with increasing cloud cover keeping us in the 50′s! Rain should start moving in by the evening hours tomorrow, and stick around through Saturday morning. We look to dry out Saturday evening, but cloudy skies will linger into Sunday. A second disturbance will bring some rain on Sunday night, ahead of our next cold front. The cold front will move through early Monday AM, and we’ll see clearing from NW to SE throughout the day. Temperatures will steadily fall as well on Monday, with the high likely being before sunrise. Going to be windy Monday into Tuesday AM and those wind chills will make it feel even colder. Cold weather will be around though Thursday, with a Freeze possible Tue/Wed. Rain chances return late next week!