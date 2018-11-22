How much does Thanksgiving cost for a Columbus family?

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Gravy, mayonnaise and pickles are just a few of the items you will see on the table for a Thanksgiving meal and those items can add up.
News Leader 9 shadowed Emily Tedder and her family as she shopped for Thanksgiving groceries and it is her first time cooking a whole turkey.
“A turkey, see if we can find a turkey or a chicken. A small one,” said Tedder as she shopped around a local grocery store.
Turkey, according to the Farm Bureau, tops the grocery list for the most expensive item on the table.
The cost, which is slightly less than last year, came in to around $21.71 for a 16-pound bird. Tedder’s turkey rang it at $18.62.
The survey results show that retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2014.
“Do you have salt and pepper? Yes, do you have poultry seasoning? No.”
Emily’s total was $98.29, which is nearly double what the survey projects, but News Leader 9 wanted to surprise the family with a Thanksgiving gift.
“We want to buy your groceries today, if that’s ok,” said News Leader 9′s Chandler Morgan. “Yes! Absolutely! Thank you, that helps so much!” replied Tedder.
