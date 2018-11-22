Outreach ministry provides Thanksgiving meals for Columbus community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An outreach ministry in Columbus fed hundreds of people in the community for Thanksgiving on Wednesday.
My Church Ministries founded an outreach ministry called M2540, and for the past three years, has hosted a Thanksgiving meal for those in the community who need an extra hand during this time of year.
The meals feeds between 500 and 600 people, and the ministry uses Highland Community Church as its grounds.
"Really just loving on folks, praying with people, and then we serve a 125 to 135 home cooked meals. twice a week. On Thanksgiving, we started it three years ago, and so Highland Community Church is kind enough to allow us to use his facility. Here we serve about 500 meals," said Ed Grifenhagen, senior pastor of My Church.
M2540 is a homeless ministry named for the Bible verse Matthew 25:40.
