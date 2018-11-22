Smiths Station veterans home celebrates Thanksgiving with community event

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - A humble home in Smiths Station is caring for veterans and serving the community on this holiday.
For twenty years, a home that many may have overlooked in Smiths Station has been caring for veterans.
This Thanksgiving, there was a special gathering to thank those veterans for their service.
“We would not be here if it wasn’t for the men and women that for our freedom to be able to have Thanksgiving,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
“I am just overwhelmed to have our mayor here and all of the volunteers to lead our homes and come out here to serve the veterans," said Kathy Brown of Love and Touch Home for Veterans.
Brown has been in charge of Love and Touch Home for Veterans in Smiths Station since 1992.
Inside the Lee Rd. 294 home, 14 veterans are cared for by Brown and her family and staff.
“I just wanted to come back to my hometown and service the people of my city,” says local rapper Jay Morgan, also known as “King of da Bama."
Morgan says every Thanksgiving he teams up with others to do a food drive, but this year he wanted to help deliver a lunch and collect clothes for the winter for these veterans in Smiths Station.
“Tie it all together, we put the coats, jackets, hats, gloves, the whole nine yards just to give back to the veterans that served our country,” said Morgan.
These Lee County veterans are gleaming with joy on this Thanksgiving.
“I know we have good Christian people in this community,” said Brown.
Love and Touch Home for Veterans says they will gladly accept any and all donations throughout the year, and not only on holidays.
They are hoping to have a bus to take the veterans who live in the home on trips in the near future.
