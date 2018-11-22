Sweater Weather for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thanksgiving kicking-off with another round of temperatures hovering right around freezing, bringing some frost to parts of the Valley this morning. Rain will hold off until later on Friday, so for Thanksgiving just looking at a mix of sun and clouds and staying on the cool side, though temperatures will manage to climb into the low 60s by the afternoon. All the more reason to embrace the #SweaterWeather for the holiday though!
Make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out early tomorrow to do any Black Friday shopping—more clouds will move in overnight, keeping things chilly throughout the day, though you can save the umbrella for later in the evening. A series of disturbances will move through the Valley late Friday into the weekend, bringing off-and-on rain chances through Monday morning. The first round of rain comes in late Friday evening and clears out Saturday morning, with a brief lull before the next round arrives late Sunday into Monday morning.
Behind the latter system, a potent blast of arctic air will settle back into the Valley, putting more freezing temperatures and plentiful sunshine in the forecast for early next week. But for now, Happy Thanksgiving and stay warm!
