Sweater Weather for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thanksgiving kicking-off with another round of temperatures hovering right around freezing, bringing some frost to parts of the Valley this morning. Rain will hold off until later on Friday, so for Thanksgiving just looking at a mix of sun and clouds and staying on the cool side, though temperatures will manage to climb into the low 60s by the afternoon. All the more reason to embrace the #SweaterWeather for the holiday though!