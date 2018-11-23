Black Friday shoppers frantically fill shopping carts with TVs at Myrtle Beach Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As Black Friday is winding down, videos taken from the shopping frenzy that filled stores are beginning to be posted on social media.
It was like a free-for-all at the North Myrtle Beach Walmart on King’s Highway when shoppers battled for TVs after the store opened for Black Friday shopping Thanksgiving night.
Caleb Higgens, who shot the above video, said he went to get a good deal on one item, a Jurassic World DVD around 5:30 p.m. He thought he had plenty of time to get in and out before it got too hectic because the deals were not advertised to begin until 6 p.m.
“I walked towards the back of Walmart and the shelves were already ransacked, so I decided to leave,” Higgens said. "Then I heard someone in the crowd yell “3..2..1..GO!” It was a madhouse!”
You can see people holding several boxes at a time and even handing them over their heads to other people. Several shoppers later filled their carts while dropping a few boxes in the process.
Higgens said the deal these shoppers were after was a 40 inch TV for $99.
“I have always seen videos of this happening after Black Friday and have thanked the Lord that I didn’t live in those areas,” Higgens said.
After posting the video to Twitter Thursday night, Higgens has been contacted from TV networks across the world wanting privileges to show the video.
“It has been a bit of a whirlwind. Of course, I am going to say yes that they can use it,” Higgens said. “I just can’t believe how viral it has gone, I was only posting it for some friends and family to see. I did not expect it to get this much attention.”
When we asked what advice Higgens had for future Black Friday shoppers he said: “Shop online.”
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.