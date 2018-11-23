Blustery Start to Black Friday Before Incoming Rain

A developing low pressure system will eventually bring us some scattered rain later this evening and into the overnight hours before clearing out Saturday morning—hopefully in time for any football games tomorrow! Temperatures will hover around the low-mid 50s today, staying moderated as more clouds move in; however, weekend highs look to run a little warmer in the mid-upper 60s. Expect a lull in showers Saturday afternoon and most of the day Sunday before another disturbance heads our way, bringing a little light rain Sunday night into Monday morning.