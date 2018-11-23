Blustery Start to Black Friday Before Incoming Rain

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Black Friday kicking off with breezy and chilly conditions ahead of wet weather in route to the Valley. Clouds will continue to filter in this morning with a few isolated showers and spots of drizzle possible during the afternoon, so in addition to layers, not a bad idea to have the umbrella handy for later.
A developing low pressure system will eventually bring us some scattered rain later this evening and into the overnight hours before clearing out Saturday morning—hopefully in time for any football games tomorrow! Temperatures will hover around the low-mid 50s today, staying moderated as more clouds move in; however, weekend highs look to run a little warmer in the mid-upper 60s. Expect a lull in showers Saturday afternoon and most of the day Sunday before another disturbance heads our way, bringing a little light rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
Temperatures will plummet throughout the day Monday as our next cold blast moves in behind the rain, putting us back in freezing territory by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. For now, next week trending drier with another stretch of below average temperatures.
