Columbus restaurant gives out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of people in Columbus no longer have to worry about where their Thanksgiving meal is coming from all because one restaurant is in the giving spirit this holiday season.
The owners of New Beginnings Restaurant say people normally forget that it’s a season of giving and their main focus is on those in the community.
“We want to give people new beginnings on this side of town,” said Siretha McCoy, owner of New Beginnings Restaurant.
Serving food is nothing new at the New Beginnings Restaurant on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus, but this time it’s different.
“We’re really just trying to reach as many people as we can and feed as many people as we can feed until we run out of food,” said McCoy.
Giving out meals is a part of the outreach for Movement of Christ Ministries and give a hot meal to those who do not have one.
“We’re trying to bring in more people,” said James Hunter, Deacon of Movement of Christ Ministries. “We’re restoring live and we’re helping all that we can.”
“I feel great and they’re going to be blessed for what they’ve done,” says community resident Renee Senior. “They’re doing it from the heart. They’re looking out for others and helping people who are in need.”
The ministry is also taking boxes of food to the less fortunate around Columbus. It is a way for them to give back to the community while focusing on outreach for their ministry.
“It’s a lot of people staying under the bridges. They’re so cold and they probably don’t have family,” says McCoy. “There’s a lot of people from out of town that don’t know anyone and can’t get to their mom. We’re just trying to do something to help.”
“It’s grateful for people to come out here to bring in food to the homeless people in need,” says Anthony Payne, who received a Thanksgiving meal. “We really appreciate for them to come out here. Thank God for them.”
They say being able to make others smile is what they are thankful for.
“It’s for them to have somebody to lean a shoulder on,” says Hunter. “To see somebody give them something not to ask for anything in return. Just a smile and to show love.”
This is the second year that they have done this and say that this is only the beginning of creating ways to bring the community together.
