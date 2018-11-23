Opelika hosting annual Victorian Christmas celebration

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Opelika is getting ready to turn back the clock to the Victorian era for their annual celebration.
The Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour features festively decorated historic homes in the city’s Historic Northside District each year since 1993.
The tour includes at least 60 homes abound with decorations, including life-size Santas dressed in Victorian costumes.
The self-directed driving tour begins Wednesday, Dec. 5 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
A bicycle tour of the decorated areas will take place on Thursday, Dec. 6.
On Saturday, Dec. 8, North 8th St. and North 9th St. will close to allow visitors a chance to talk with people dressed in Victorian costumes and be present for the tree lighting with Mayor Gary Fuller and his wife at 6:00 p.m.
