Troup County upgrades to new 911 phone system

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Troup County has upgraded their 911 system in efforts to make it easier, faster, and more reliable for all of the citizens who need it.
The upgrade will enhance the caller experience by providing improved wireless call tracking and upgraded call recording and playbacks.
It also allows for more available dispatchers than ever before and it provides more back-up capabilities that will auto-transfer calls in the case of an emergency or natural disaster to where the relocation of 911 phone lines is setup.
Finally, the upgraded system enables Text-to-911 and Next Generation 911 capabilities, which is essential in future plans and safety of the county. Officials say this feature can be extremely useful in dangerous situations where someone may not be able to make an emergency phone call.
The E-911 staff received extensive training on the new system before the seamless launch on Monday morning.
Troup County E-911 Director Jason Lawson claimed that he was excited about the change. “This change will really enable us to be more responsive to those in emergency situations by permitting our access to more extensive technology.”
