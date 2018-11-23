With lots of traveling this holiday weekend, Safety is a big concern

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thanksgiving weekend brings food, fun, and family time for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. Unfortunately, the weekend is also one of the most dangerous of the year when it comes to traveling.
This year an estimated 48.5 million Americans will hit the roads on the holiday weekend. This is the highest expected number of travelers since 2005.
In 2017, 528 people were killed in crashes across the country during the holiday weekend.
This year multiple agencies from across the country including AAA, GDOT, ALDOT, and NHTSA are reminding drivers to be safe on the crowded roads.
Some Georgia Senators are also chiming in with a resolution to declare the 25th as "Drive Safer Sunday.”
The resolution encourages everyone to promote safe driving habits and work together to help make roads safer for travelers.
“As we head into one of the busiest travel times of the year, Senator Isakson and I want to remind Georgians to slow down, be alert, and use extra caution when driving to visit loved ones,” said Senator David Perdue.
“I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season. Our thanks go out to law enforcement officers and first responders working around the clock to keep all Georgians safe.”
