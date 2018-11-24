GA Boy looking for hamster dies as car plunges into garage

November 24, 2018 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 5:14 PM

NEWTON, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old Georgia boy is dead after a car left a road and smashed into a garage.

WSB-TV reports Braden Stevenson died after being hit at his grandmother's home in Covington while looking for his missing hamster with a friend.

A driver lost control of a car for reasons that are unclear and pinned the boy against the wall. The friend, Lucas McWilliams, was also severely injured.

Cory Stevenson, the boy's father, says he was on the phone with the son when the crash happened.

Braden Stevenson died a short time later at Piedmont Newton Hospital.

The hamster was an early Christmas gift from his grandmother.

