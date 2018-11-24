Bruster’s Ice Cream on Schomburg Road closes down

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Summer or Winter Ice cream is always a favorite but some Columbucs residents might need to find a new place to get their sweet treats.
After 11 years in business, the Bruster’s Ice Cream on Schomburg road in Columbus has closed.
The franchise announced their sudden closure on social media, stating that the building had been sold and the new owner will be moving their business to the vacated space.
Luckily, There are still three other Brusters in Columbus for customers to enjoy- and they deliver!
Photo Courtesy of Bruster’s Ice Cream Columbus Facebook Page.
