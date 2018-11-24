Daytime Hours Over the Weekend Looking Mostly Dry

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Going through the overnight hours, expect showers to becoming likely, along with some areas of fog. Lows will be in the 40s when you wake up early Saturday, but look for showers to end by the lunch hour in most spots with clouds decreasing during the afternoon. It should be a fine day for more shopping or other outdoor plans by the afternoon. Sunday will feature a foggy start with showers moving back in Sunday night with the next approaching system that will change our weather in a significant way by the first part of next week.
Monday will feature temperatures dropping through most of the afternoon with highs coming around the midnight hour and temperatures mainly in the 40s during the afternoon. Look for cool and dry weather to stick around through Thursday of next week with the potential for a frost or freeze Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings of next week. Clouds will increase by Friday and next weekend with rain chances back by next Sunday.
