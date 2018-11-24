Daytime Hours Over the Weekend Looking Mostly Dry

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Going through the overnight hours, expect showers to becoming likely, along with some areas of fog. Lows will be in the 40s when you wake up early Saturday, but look for showers to end by the lunch hour in most spots with clouds decreasing during the afternoon. It should be a fine day for more shopping or other outdoor plans by the afternoon. Sunday will feature a foggy start with showers moving back in Sunday night with the next approaching system that will change our weather in a significant way by the first part of next week.