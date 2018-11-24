Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend black Friday weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thousands across the Chattahoochee Valley are taking advantage of all the sales this weekend. There deals on everything from televisions to shoes to now cats and dogs!
Paws Humane Society will be Host a Free Pet Adoption Special during the holiday weekend. All adoptable animals at Paws Humane are absolutely free to the right home.
The adoption event will take place November 23rd-25th at the Paws Humane Society on Miglen Rd. Locals are invited to come meet all the adorable animals and check out each of their unique personalities.
If you aren’t interested in adopting there are still ways to help.
“We have volunteer opportunities so if you can’t adopt we definitely need volunteers at the shelter. We also have a pretty large foster program- so if you can’t have an animal permanently and would like to help us out- we always need foster families," said Courtney Pierce, Director of Adoptions and Intake at Paws.
Paws reports that they are currently housing more than 120 animals which puts their shelter at capacity. Their goal with this special offer is to completely clear the shelter of all adoptable animals to make room for more in need.
“With the generous help from the ASPCA and Subaru, this holiday season we are able to save so many more lives,”
Photo courtesy of Paws Humane.
