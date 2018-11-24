Preparations underway for Kim Porter’s funeral after private viewing Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Family and friends remembered the life of Columbus native model and Kim Porter at a private viewing Friday.
The viewing was at the Charles Huff International Funeral Home near the Public Safety Center on 10th street. Several people showed up to the private viewing throughout the day at the Huff Funeral Home.
Porter, a well-known actress, model and Columbus native passed away in her Los Angeles area home on November 15th. She was 47 years old.
Authorities say she went into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms.
Friday, preparations were underway at the Cascade Hills Church on 54th street for her funeral Saturday morning.
Representatives with Brian Purvis Ministries say the service will be open for family, friends and a limited number of public guests.
Porter was the former partner of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and leaves behind four children. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
