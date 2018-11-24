Shop Small: Celebrate Small Business Saturday at these local Columbus spots

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Black Friday is a big shopping day especially for those big box stores but small business Saturday is a chance to support the local businesses right here in our community.
The tradition which was started in 2016 was eventually recognized by legislators and is now celebrated across the county as a way to highlight deals in locally owned businesses.
Here’s a list of some of Columbus’s favorite small businesses:
Restaurants
- The Loft
- Smoque
- Chili Thai
- Scruffy Murphys Irish
- Ruth Ann’s
- Your Pie
- The Black Cow
- Mabella’s
- Country’s Barbecue
- Guadalajara Mexican Food
- Chef Lee’s Peking
- Nonic Bar and Kitchen
- B-Merrell’s
- Jarfly
- El Vaquero
- Wasabi Sushi
- Mellow Mushroom
- Wild Wing Café
- Metro Diner
- Mark’s City Grill
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Bare Roots Farmacy
- Sapo’s Cocina
- The Simple Greek
- T-Bones
- Morton’s at Old Town
- My Boulange
- Plucked up Chicken and Biscuits
- Wicked Hen
- The Speakeasy
- Shrimp Basket
- LemonGrass Sushi
- Momma Goldbergs
- Picasso Pizza
- Fountain City Coffee
- Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
- Buckhead Bar and Grill
- Barberitos
- Epic Restaurant
- Mikata Japanese
- Lempomas Pizza
- Yummy Villa
- Uptown Vietnamese
- Café Amici
- Minnie’s
- Golden Donuts
- Rose Hill Seafood
- 7th Street Provision
- El Carrizo
- Locos Amigos Cantina
- Cerone’s Pizzeria
- Carino Ventures
- The Social
- The Mill Room
- Locos Grill and Pub
- Meritage
- Netta’s Southern Flava
- Kilwins
- The Office Sports Bar
- Origin Coffee
Shops
- The Posh Peach
- Sassy and Southern
- Cooper General store
- Uptown Wine and Spirit
- Maltitude
- Piggly Wiggly
- Kinnucan’s
- Dinglewood pharmacy
- The Village Apothecary
- Ranger Joe’s
- The Bottle Shop
- Commando Military Supply
- Char-Broil
- Columbus Beverage Superstore
- Deer Stella Boutique
- Shoe Station 23
- Cooper Foods
- Stars and Strikes Bowling
- John Paul’s Jewelers
- Galleria Riverside
- Consign Design Boutique
- Mickayla’s Place
- Mobile Fixture
- Hinson Galleries
- The Blue Door Boutique
Services and More
- Columbus Symphony Orchestra
- Springer Opera House
- Permanent Cosmetics by Wendy
- Ser Medspa
- Chromatrics Salon
- National Infantry Museum and Solider Center
- Pro Kleen
- Salon NG
- Groome Transportation
- Goo Goo Car Washes
- Columbus Rivercenter
- The Columbus Museum
