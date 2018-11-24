Warm Weather Expected Sunday

Going to be another chilly night across the Valley, with temps looking to fall into the low 40′s. Main weather story tonight will be the fog. Dense fog will develop by early tomorrow morning, causing low visibility driving conditions. Fog will burn off by mid-morning allowing for those temps to warm up into 60′s tomorrow afternoon. Don’t get used to the warmer weather, because Winter is coming! Strong cold front will pass through Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing some showers through. Temps should drop steadily on Monday, and windy conditions will make it feel like its in the 30′s and 40′s. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-50′s all week, and we could fall below freezing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night. Will gradually thaw out Friday into Saturday before our next storm system arrives next weekend.