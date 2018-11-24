Warning about eating Thanksgiving leftovers

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Some of you may have already whipped out the Thanksgiving leftovers. There are some steps you want to take before storing your thanksgiving feast to enjoy for the next few days.
Dr. Jade Brice with Shelby Baptist Medical Center says skipping these steps can make you very sick.
Nutritionist Miriam Pittman says letting turkey and dressing sit out for more than two hours means it is probably not safe to eat again.
“The bacteria actually doubles every 60 minutes," she said.
Eating food that sat out longer can lead to food poisoning or a food born illnesses like salmonella.
“Nausea, vomiting, you know, those are some of the most common signs - abdominal pain or just achiness not feel well,” Dr. Brice said.
Dr. Brice advises that you might want to see a doctor if you are experiencing these symptoms.
Store your food properly by putting your leftovers in a shallow container so the food can cool faster. After putting it in the refrigerator you can eat it for three to four days afterward. If you want to keep your food good longer, put it in the freezer and you can have another Thanksgiving feast up to three or four months from now.
Also, when reheating leftovers, health experts say to use a separate container and only reheat the portion you are going to eat.
