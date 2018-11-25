Cold Front Tonight!

Showers are overspreading the Valley as expected, and we’ll continue to see rain throughout the night. Won’t be a big deal, but you’ll need the umbrella tonight. Powerful cold front will move through by tomorrow morning, and we’ll be lucky to stay in the 50′s tomorrow. We’ll fall below freezing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night in many spots. Remember to protect your pipes, plants, and pets. Columbus may not reach 60F again until Thursday. We look to stay dry until this weekend when our next disturbance will bring rainy weather.