Family Theater to open new holiday musical: Madeline’s Christmas

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Family Theater is inviting people from across the Chattahoochee Valley to start getting into the holiday spirit by attended their new production: Madeline’s Christmas.
The family friendly musical is based on the popular books by Ludwig Bemelmans and stars many local young adults.
The story focuses on young student Madeline at her Parisian boarding school. After a school outing, everybody but Madeline comes down with a bad cold and it looks like the girls won’t get to go home for Christmas. However with a little bit of Christmas magic, there is a happy ending for all.
“This is going to be a production for families with children of all ages filled with music, magic and the holiday spirit,” says Carol Lamb, the director.
“We have a group of very talented young girls and I have been very excited to work with them in bringing this musical to the Chattahoochee Valley audience."
Madeline’s Christmas opens November 30th and is running for seven performances on Friday and/or Saturday nights through December 15. There will also be one Sunday matinee on December 9th.
Tickets range in price from $8 - $12 and online reservations can be made at www.familytheatre.org.
