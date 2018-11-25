Mond helps Aggies over No. 8 LSU 74-72 in 7 OTs

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN | November 25, 2018 at 12:51 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 12:53 AM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kellen Mond's 2-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies (8-4, 5-3, No. 22 CFP), another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.

Joe Burrow had a 10-yard TD run to put LSU (9-3, 5-3, No. 7 CFP) up 72-66 in the seventh OT, but his 2-point conversion throw failed.

Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and ran for one more TD as Texas A&M snapped a seven-game skid against LSU and got its first win over the Tigers since 1995.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) breaks away from LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) breaks away from LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rushes for a gain against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rushes for a gain against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to running back Lanard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to running back Lanard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws a pass against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws a pass against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)