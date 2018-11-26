Auburn Sports Legend Bo Jackson announces date for his 8th annual charity bike ride

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - For the eighth consecutive year, cyclists from across the country will join former Auburn football player Bo Jackson for Bo Bikes Bama.
The event is a charity bike ride started to honor the lives lost during the April 27, 2011 tornadoes and to help the state of Alabama recover and prepare for the future.
The 2019 ride will take place in Auburn, AL on Saturday, April 27, 2019, the eighth anniversary of the devastating tornadoes of 2011. Proceeds will benefit the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF).
Governor Kay Ivey, who has attended the past two events since taking office, said “Bo’s efforts have kept emergency preparedness top of mind among both private citizens and government officials. The money raised through the Bo Bikes Bama charity ride helps enable the state to be proactive and better prepared for future natural disasters.”
More than 6,400 cyclists have joined Jackson over the past seven years, raising more than $1.54 million for disaster recovery and preparedness.
“We started this ride to help Alabama recover from a terrible natural disaster, but we continue this ride to make Alabama a safer place so that heartache never happens again,” Jackson said.
Participants will have the opportunity to choose from a 20-mile ride or a 60-mile ride. For costs and registration visit bobikesbama.com.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.