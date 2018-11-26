Authorities: Macon Man found stabbed to death at apparent campsite

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been found stabbed to death at an apparent campsite in Georgia.
The Telegraph of Macon reports that 35-year-old Ryan Lee Glover was identified as the man who was found fatally stabbed Saturday in a wooded area behind an open field near the entrance to Central City Park.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the body was discovered by homeless individuals, and authorities say the man had been stabbed in the back. Miley says there were very obvious signs of foul play and wounds to the body that indicated that the death was a homicide.
An autopsy is expected and an investigation is ongoing.
