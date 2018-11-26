City of LaGrange installs new wayfinding signs in the community

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - New wayfinding signs are being installed in LaGrange.
There will be 11 signs located in the boundaries of the LaGrange city limits to give directions to key locations throughout the city.
The idea to install the signs came from Bobby Carmichael, the former executive director of the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority.
“After several years the design, permitting, manufacturing and installation of the wayfinding signs are nearly complete,” said Carmichael. “These signs should present a warm welcome to our visitors and guests while helping them navigate LaGrange. Hopefully these signs can be added to in the future.”
Currently, nine signs have been installed at on Southbend Park, West Point Road, Hamilton Road, Whitesville Road, Roanoke Road, near Sweetland Amphitheatre, and other locations.
